The Los Angeles Lakers got a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, and the game was not short on drama.

During the game, two fans heckled superstar LeBron James. The 16-time All-Star revealed that what they said to him was “out of bounds.”

In an act of apparent retribution, James and his teammates took to Twitter to laugh at the incident and the culprits.

James’ tweet was echoed by his teammates as they nicknamed the woman heckler “Courtside Karen.”

Big dawg a fool lol 😂 — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) February 2, 2021

Heckling aside, the Lakers are back on the right track, as the win over Atlanta was their second in a row.

Los Angeles is now 16-6 on the season and looks to be an NBA Finals contender once again.

Fans can try and get under James’ skin, but the best player in the NBA is just going to keep winning.