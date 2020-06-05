LeBron James Ecstatic After Seeing Epic Black Lives Matter Street in Front of White House

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James took time on Friday to offer praise for Washington, DC mayor Muriel Bowser’s decision to paint the words “Black Lives Matter” on a street in front of the White House.

The street painting took place on Friday on a street located near the White House and serves as a pointed statement about the crisis created by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Protesters formed in front of the building on Monday due to the political upheaval sweeping across the nation.

The protesters against President Donald Trump were forced away by police, who reportedly used tear gas and other riot control measures. That allowed Trump and some of the members of his administration to create a symbolic photo op near a church that was damaged during a recent disturbance.

James has been prominent in his denunciation of the cause of Floyd’s death, with some criticism directed at him for offering his opinion on the topic.

The Lakers will play in Washington once next season, with James and his Lakers teammates likely to make a special trip to view the effort.

For now, James is gearing up for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season, which is set to get underway on July 31 in Orlando, Fla. At the time of the league’s suspension of play on March 11, the Lakers had a Western Conference-best record of 49-14.