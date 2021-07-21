LeBron James drops hyped 4-word reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo dominating Game 6 of NBA Finals

In Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking to put his Milwaukee Bucks on his back and take them to the championship.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t help but give Antetokounmpo love on social media.

When the Phoenix Suns won the first two games of the championship series, it looked like they had the inside track towards the NBA title.

But Milwaukee went home and claimed the next two games, then took a hotly contested Game 5 in Phoenix to take a 3-2 series lead.

Through it all, the Greek Freak has been a beast to be reckoned with.

He has averaged 32.2 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game through the first five contests of the Finals while hitting an incredible 61.2 percent of his shots.

Of course, James knows a thing or two about carrying teams to the promised land. He got the Lakers their 17th world championship last year while winning his fourth Finals MVP award.

After being unceremoniously dumped in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns, James will no doubt look to bounce back with a vengeance next season.