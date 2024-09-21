LeBron James doesn’t eliminate possibility of following Tom Brady’s footsteps once he retires

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared that he may consider going the broadcaster route once his playing career is over, even if it’s just for a few games.

.@KingJames: Basketball Broadcaster? 🤔 "I don't know, I definitely love the sport. I see Tom Brady doing it, he's been great so far. We will see, even if it's just a guest appearance… I love being on GoJo and Golic. You guys are unbelievable, man!" pic.twitter.com/jqU82mm4Cb — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) September 21, 2024

“I don’t know,” James said when asked if he’d consider broadcasting when his playing career is over. “I definitely love the sport. I love basketball. I love football. And I watch it – not only as a fan – but also just breaking down matchups and things of that nature. And I was brought into sports. When you grow up in Northeast Ohio, listen, you grow up in sports. “So, it would be great. I see Tom Brady doing it. He’s been great so far. We will see, even if it’s just a guest appearance – one game or two when I’m done playing. But it’s always fun to give back to the game. The game has given me so much so if it’s basketball, if it’s football, if it’s whatever, I love the word sport because it’s given so much to me and my family. And it’s only right that I give back to it.”

James has shown interest in breaking down the game of basketball in a public setting, starting a podcast with J.J. Redick – who is now his head coach – during the 2023-24 NBA season called “Mind the Game.”

In the podcast, Redick and James broke down different basketball concepts, plays and much more to show their respect and love for basketball.

While James still has a lot more to give on the court, it is interesting to think about him as a broadcaster some day. One of the most gifted players in NBA history, James could offer a unique perspective on the game that many analysts – and even former players – may not be able to give.

James, who will turn 40 years old during the 2024-25 season, has shown he still has a lot left in the tank.

A 20-time All-Star, James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 54.0 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from deep in the 2023-24 regular season. He then followed that up by averaging 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game across five games against the Denver Nuggets.

While the Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs last season, James’ production was still extremely impressive.

Then, this summer, the Lakers star helped lead Team USA to a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Lakers are hoping that James’ play during the summer will continue when the 2024-25 season kicks off this fall. The Lakers have not made the NBA Finals since they won the title with James in the 2019-20 season.