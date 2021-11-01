LeBron James’ devastated reaction to Derrick Henry possibly being done for season

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James expressed deep concern about the major injury suffered by Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry on Sunday.

Henry sustained a foot injury in the Titans’ 34-31 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts, dealing a severe blow to his team’s offense.

James, who is a huge sports fan and played football in high school, knows something about what Henry is dealing with after dealing with injuries during his memorable career.

However, this particular injury hits harder for James, who has offered his praise in the past for the outstanding numbers put up by Henry.

Over the previous two seasons, Henry gained 1,540 yards rushing in 2019 and 2,027 last year. The latter number put Henry in a small category of players that have surpassed 2,000 rushing yards in a season.

Last December, James’ enthusiasm was captured after Henry’s winning touchdown run in overtime, with Henry imitating James’ celebration immediately after the score.

Another chief reason for the growing bond between the two players is the fact that Henry has followed in James’ footsteps by using the Twitter handle @KingHenry_2.

Given the time frame for Henry’s recovery, it’s uncertain whether he’ll be back in time to help the Titans make a serious bid to win the Super Bowl. Right now, the Titans have the best record in the AFC at 6-2, though they face a tough challenge on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Regardless of when Henry returns, it’s clear that James is ready to resume his high praise for the football star.