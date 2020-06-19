LeBron James and Ben Simmons Seen Hooping Together During Private Klutch Runs

While a few NBA players are leaning towards not participating in the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season, some are seriously gearing up for a return to the hardwood.

Two of the latter are Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons, who were seen playing together.

While James’ teammates Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley have been vocal about possibly sitting out the resumption of the season, the four-time MVP has been vocal about wanting to play again.

Simmons, who is in his third season, has often been compared to James. A 6-foot-10 forward who has impressive athleticism and open-court ball-handling skills, Simmons has helped the Sixers become one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.

Although James badly wants to complete the season and win what would be his fourth NBA championship, he’s also been vocal about social justice.

He’s taken to social media lately to advocate for the end of institutional racism. On Thursday he expressed gratitude about the arrest of three suspects who were responsible for the murder of Na’kia Crawford, an 18-year-old African American woman.