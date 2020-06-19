- LeBron James and Ben Simmons Seen Hooping Together During Private Klutch Runs
- LeBron James Reaffirms Connection With Alex Caruso Similar to That With Dwyane Wade
- Report: Lakers Hire Dr. Karida Brown as Director of Racial Equity and Action
- Kyle Kuzma, Odell Beckham Jr. Rage at Star-Studded Album Release Party in COVID-19 Danger Zone
- Vanessa Bryant Urging Congress to Pass Helicopter Safety Bill That Would’ve Saved Kobe’s Life
- Dwight Howard Releases Powerful Statement Regarding Resumption of NBA Season
- Report: Lakers Expect Dwight Howard to Play But Unsure About Avery Bradley
- Report: LeBron James Has Been Avoiding Working Out at Lakers Practice Facility
- Avery Bradley Drops Hammer on Resuming NBA Season: ‘We Need to See Real Actions’
- Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Expected to Have Support of Most Players in NBA Restart
LeBron James and Ben Simmons Seen Hooping Together During Private Klutch Runs
-
- Updated: June 19, 2020
While a few NBA players are leaning towards not participating in the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season, some are seriously gearing up for a return to the hardwood.
Two of the latter are Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons, who were seen playing together.
LeBron and Ben Simmons hooping again 👀
(via @graydientLA, @KlutchSports) pic.twitter.com/V91PIKAwfR
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2020
While James’ teammates Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley have been vocal about possibly sitting out the resumption of the season, the four-time MVP has been vocal about wanting to play again.
Simmons, who is in his third season, has often been compared to James. A 6-foot-10 forward who has impressive athleticism and open-court ball-handling skills, Simmons has helped the Sixers become one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.
Although James badly wants to complete the season and win what would be his fourth NBA championship, he’s also been vocal about social justice.
He’s taken to social media lately to advocate for the end of institutional racism. On Thursday he expressed gratitude about the arrest of three suspects who were responsible for the murder of Na’kia Crawford, an 18-year-old African American woman.