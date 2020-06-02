LeBron James Appalled by Social Media Clout Chasers Amid Nationwide Protests

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has had enough.

The four-time MVP expressed his frustration on Twitter with people chasing clout amidst the upheaval in the nation.

Among athletes, James has been at the forefront of activism in regards to the fight for justice for black people.

In fact, he was one of the first NBA players to bring the George Floyd case to light with a strong political statement last week.

The country is in a state of unrest. Protest and riots have broken out in major cities all across the United States.

Protesters are demanding justice for Floyd, who was the subject of police brutality on May 25. In addition, activists are hoping these demonstrations will bring light to racism, police brutality and several other issues.

There is no doubt having superstars like James helps expedite and emphasize any cause.