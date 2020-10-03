LeBron James’ passion to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA title is apparently so intense that it’s having an impact on the amount of sleep he’s getting.

James took to social media on Saturday morning to comment on his inability to sleep in further due to his mind still being in “sprint mode.”

Mind Still in Sprint Mode! 🔒. Won’t let me sleep. Love it! Wouldn’t want it any other way right now — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 3, 2020

James and the Lakers have won the first two games of the 2020 NBA Finals, with the 17-year veteran being one of the keys to achieving those victories.

In the Lakers’ two wins over the Miami Heat, James has averaged 29.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.

James has also been aided in the wins by the contributions of Anthony Davis, who had another strong game on Friday night by collecting a double-double on 32 points and 14 rebounds.

While James has always been passionate when it comes to striving for a championship, he’s especially intent on delivering one for the Lakers faithful this year.

That’s because a title will vindicate his decision to sign with the Lakers two years ago.

In addition, he’ll enter a rare category of players who have won NBA titles with three different teams, having led the Heat to championships in 2012 and 2013 before bringing the Cleveland Cavaliers a championship in 2016.

Finally, James is also committed to winning a title in order to honor the memory of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, whose shocking death in January devastated both James and the entire basketball world.

Of course, before that occurs, the Lakers still need to win two more contests. If that takes place, James will be able to sleep with a sense of having gotten the job done.