Videos

LeBron hated being put on minutes restriction last season: ‘This s–t’s garbage’

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
LeBron James and Darvin Ham

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James revealed in the new Netflix docuseries “Starting 5” that he hated the minutes restriction that he was on early last season.

“Yeah I know,” James said during a game with multiple members of the team in earshot. “I know y’all got me on f—–‘ old man time percentages and s—. Play eight minutes and s—. Two shots in eight minutes, just getting cardio. I hate this s— already. This s—‘s garbage. Y’all know I’m in better shape than everybody.”

Despite his age, James clearly felt that he was able to handle his usual workload, and he ended up showing that in the 2023-24 season.

The four-time league MVP ended up playing 35.3 minutes per game last season – just under his average from the previous season of 35.5 – across 71 games.

James played in the most games in a single regular season of his Lakers tenure, and he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 54.0 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from deep in the process.

The four-time champion then followed that up by averaging 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists in 40.8 minutes per game in the first round of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets.

While the Lakers only lasted five games in that series, James was clearly capable of handling the massive workload and putting up impressive numbers.

James’ competitive fire and willingness to push his body to the limit is something that Lakers fans should be excited about in the 2024-25 season. Clearly, the 39-year-old believes in the work he’s put in to stay in shape, and he doesn’t seem to want to take things easy – even though he’s at the latter stages of his career.

It will be interesting to see how new Lakers head coach J.J. Redick and his staff handle James’ playing time in the 2024-25 season.

Los Angeles is looking to get back to the playoffs, and it likely will need big seasons from both James and Anthony Davis to get that done. The Lakers didn’t make a major move in the offseason to change their roster, so they’ll be relying on internal improvement to earn a higher seed in the Western Conference this season.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials

Lakers News

Draymond Green and LeBron James
Draymond Green says he tries to ‘kill’ and ‘take’ LeBron out on the court more than anybody
Lakers News
Bronny James
Numerous NBA executives and scouts blast LeBron and Rich Paul for setting Bronny up for failure
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
LeBron’s former Cavs teammate shares when he thinks Lakers star will retire
Lakers News
Bronny James
LeBron pours out his emotions after sharing the floor with son Bronny on Sunday night
Lakers News
Lost your password?