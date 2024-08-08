Videos

LeBron effuses massive praise for ‘Chef Curry’ and ‘big-time’ Joel Embiid after Team USA survives Serbia

Jonathan Sherman
3 Min Read
LeBron James and Stephen Curry
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA completed an incredible comeback against the Serbian national basketball team in the semifinals of the Men’s Olympic Basketball Tournament.

Following the epic win, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James praised Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid for their Herculean efforts to secure the victory for Team USA.

Curry was indeed incredible in the game, scoring 36 points and hitting nine of his 14 total shots from beyond the arc.

Embiid was also hugely impactful, scoring 19 points, grabbing three offensive rebounds and adding one block to the stat sheet. He was critical in the fourth quarter as Team USA erased Serbia’s lead.

James himself was also outstanding, finishing the game with a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

It took a team effort from the star-studded unit, and that is exactly what Team USA head coach Steve Kerr got. The defending Olympic champion team was down by as many as 17 points in the game and faced a seemingly insurmountable 13-point deficit to start the 10-minute final frame.

However, possession by possession, the stars of Team USA began chipping away at the lead.

With 2:37 left in the game, Serbian player Ognjen Dobric missed a basket, and the rebound was swallowed up by James. He passed it to Curry, who hit a deep ball to put Team USA up, 87-86.

Seconds later, James grabbed another defensive rebound and extended his team’s lead to three points with a driving layup.

Moments after that, Curry intercepted a pass from Bogdan Bogdanovic and made a layup of his own, putting Team USA up 91-86.

The stretch of play perfectly encapsulated how important Curry and James have been to American basketball and the sport in general for so many years. Together, the two biggest names in the NBA helped lead their team back from the brink and into the championship match.

After that stretch, the Americans never relinquished their lead, and the final points for Team USA came from Curry hitting two free throws.

The two celebrated with Kevin Durant after the final horn sounded.

Team USA will take on host nation France to decide who will bring home the gold.

By Jonathan Sherman
Jonathan is a freelance writer, filmmaker, and passionate fan of the NBA. In the past Jonathan has covered politics, entertainment, travel, and more. He is a proud contributor of Lakers Daily.

