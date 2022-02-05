- Lamar Odom speaks on weird incident where he defecated in bed
- Marcus Morris rips Lakers and 76ers: ‘I mean s—t, both of them teams is pretty average’
- Report: Lakers reveal severity of Carmelo Anthony’s hamstring injury
- Report: LeBron James willing to leave Lakers in order to play with Bronny
- Chris Paul says he physically couldn’t shoot in 1st round vs. Lakers: ‘I don’t even know why they was guarding me’
- Report: There’s ‘hope’ that LeBron James will return for Lakers in next few days
- Angered Ben Simmons DM’d ‘LSU brother’ Shaquille O’Neal for publicly humiliating him
- NBA unveils incredible new design of Kobe Bryant Trophy that will be given to 2022 All-Star Game MVP
- Report: LeBron James exploring ‘all options’ except one treatment to get back on the court
- Charles Oakley reveals which Knicks blunder made LeBron James tell him, ‘This is why I’m never going to New York’
Lamar Odom speaks on weird incident where he defecated in bed
-
- Updated: February 5, 2022
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom recently made an effort to explain an embarrassing personal issue during his time on “Celebrity Big Brother.”
The two-time NBA champ apparently defecated in his bed.
He took to Instagram to explain.
View this post on Instagram
Such a graphic explanation by the 42-year-old Odom was likely not expected, though it helps address the situation.
There figure to be some critics who will claim that the entire issue was simply a way to garner publicity for the show. That’s because the general premise of the show usually focuses on drama taking place within the group.
NBA fans know Odom best for his time in the league. During his career, he played for the Lakers for many seasons while also suiting up for a few different squads at certain points.
Odom is certainly no stranger to the world of reality television. He has also been featured in “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”
While this incident is embarrassing to Odom, he’s dealt with much more serious problems during his lifetime. In October of 2015, he nearly died from an overdose. Fortunately, he was able to recover.
It remains to be seen how the remainder of Odom’s time on “Celebrity Big Brother” will go, but the recent situation may result in some Lakers fans checking the show out.