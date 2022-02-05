Lamar Odom speaks on weird incident where he defecated in bed

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom recently made an effort to explain an embarrassing personal issue during his time on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

The two-time NBA champ apparently defecated in his bed.

He took to Instagram to explain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom)

Such a graphic explanation by the 42-year-old Odom was likely not expected, though it helps address the situation.

There figure to be some critics who will claim that the entire issue was simply a way to garner publicity for the show. That’s because the general premise of the show usually focuses on drama taking place within the group.

NBA fans know Odom best for his time in the league. During his career, he played for the Lakers for many seasons while also suiting up for a few different squads at certain points.

Odom is certainly no stranger to the world of reality television. He has also been featured in “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

While this incident is embarrassing to Odom, he’s dealt with much more serious problems during his lifetime. In October of 2015, he nearly died from an overdose. Fortunately, he was able to recover.

It remains to be seen how the remainder of Odom’s time on “Celebrity Big Brother” will go, but the recent situation may result in some Lakers fans checking the show out.