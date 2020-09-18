The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night.

Here is when and how to watch the Lakers continue their quest for an NBA Finals berth online and on TV:

Date and Time: Friday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. PST

TV Channels: TNT

Live Stream: Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets here

Odds: Lakers -7.0 | O/U: 210

Los Angeles has rolled through the first two rounds of the playoffs, winning eight of their 10 contests.

Led by the All-NBA First Team duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers will look to win their first Game 1 of this postseason. They dropped the opening game of the series against both the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets.

The Nuggets are coming off their second comeback from a 3-1 deficit this postseason. They rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games in the second round of the playoffs.

The top-seed Lakers will have their hands full with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

The game, as the rest of the playoffs have, will take place in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.