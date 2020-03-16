Lakers Veteran Warns Entire Country Will Soon Be on 24-Hour Lockdown

Precautions are being implemented in major cities all over the United States due to the novel coronavirus, and Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley thinks heavy restrictions will soon be applied to the whole country.

That’s what the forward said in a recent tweet responding to the news that San Francisco will be on 24-hour lockdown for the next three weeks.

This is goin to be the whole United States by next week! People not taking this serious enough! https://t.co/SDK1ajdhDC — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) March 16, 2020

There’s no question that the United States is behind the curve when it comes to implementing restrictions to try to curb the transmission of the deadly illness.

Luckily, it looks like local, state and federal government officials are starting to take things much more seriously.

While a 24-hour lockdown would certainly change daily life, there’s no doubt that it will be worth it if it saves lives.

In fact, the NBA itself played a rather large role in raising the awareness of the coronavirus danger in the United States. It was its decision to suspend play last week that seemed to play a huge role in raising awareness about the disease nationwide.

Hopefully, if a nationwide lockdown does occur, it will all be worth it when the country comes out of the crisis on the other side.