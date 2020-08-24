   Lakers Superstar LeBron James Has Angry Reaction to Police Shooting of Jacob Blake - Lakers Daily
Lakers Superstar LeBron James Has Angry Reaction to Police Shooting of Jacob Blake



Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James fired off an angry tweet to offer his outrage at the police shooting of an Black man on Sunday in Kenosha, Wis.

The shooting of Jacob Blake came after police responded to a domestic disturbance and marks the latest in a string of controversial shootings involving African-Americans.

In recent years, James has become one of the more vocal opponents of police brutality that most recently has resulted in the deaths of individuals such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

James is not the only NBA star who’s taken to social media to express his anger at the incident involving Blake. Earlier on Monday, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell also delivered a stinging criticism of the actions by Kenosha police.

The Lakers will be back on the court on Monday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 four of their first-round playoff series.