Report: Bronny James believed to have interest in playing at Duke or Ohio State

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, reportedly is interested in playing college basketball at Duke University.

The younger James currently is playing his high school ball for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

Eric Bossi of 247Sports recently watched the junior guard play on Saturday, and he offered some insight into the younger James’ thoughts on where he will continue his career at the collegiate level.

“Standing about 6-foot-3, James has really started to mature physically and is starting to come into his own as a player,” Bossi wrote. “His jump shot looks good, he has deep range, he handles well enough to play some minutes at point and maybe the most pleasant development so far is how he is turning into a big time defender “He’s still basically off limits to the media and hasn’t put out a school list, but some of the teams that he is believed to have interest in include Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas among others.”

The younger James finished Saturday’s game with 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks, leading Sierra Canyon to a 65-52 win.

There is still plenty of time for the younger James to decide where he wants to take the next step, but there certainly will be interest in his game given his father’s profile in the basketball world.

The elder James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, and he is looking to lead the Lakers to an NBA title in the 2021-22 season. The elder James is a four-time champion and has always been the biggest supporter of his son in his own basketball journey.

Since his father went to the NBA straight out of high school, the younger James has a chance to create his own legacy in the collegiate ranks in the near future.