- Updated: September 18, 2020
There is some good news on the injury front for the Los Angeles Lakers as they’re about to face the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Guard Rajon Rondo, who was listed as questionable to play due to back spasms, has been cleared to hit the hardwood tonight.
Frank Vogel says Rajon Rondo is available for Game 1 against the Nuggets tonight. No hard minutes restriction.
— Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) September 18, 2020
Rondo injured his thumb shortly after reporting to the NBA’s bubble site in Orlando, Fla. He missed the eight seeding games as a result.
His thumb healed fast enough for him to be cleared to play in the Lakers’ playoff opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, Rondo was ultimately scratched due to back spasms and didn’t play at all in the series.
He did return for the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets and proved to be the X factor as the Lakers powered their way to a 4-1 series triumph.
Rondo’s ability to push the pace, organize the offense and, on occasion, score, along with his smarts and experience, will be a big key in the Lakers’ hopes of winning the NBA championship.