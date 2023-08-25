LeBron James looks back on ‘helluva conversation’ with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared a tribute to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on Instagram.

James shared a video where he revealed that he had a “helluva conversation” with Bryant and Michael Jordan as well as other famous folks.

It’s unclear what the conversation was about, but the post seems to be a nod to Bryant, who would have been 45 years old this week on Aug. 23.

A five-time champion and one of the most beloved figures in Lakers history, Bryant tragically passed away in January of 2020 in a helicopter accident.

His legacy lives on through the players – like James – that he impacted during his time in the NBA and through his post-basketball life.

Over his storied NBA career, Bryant was named to 18 All-Star teams and won two scoring titles. To go along with his five NBA titles, he earned two Finals MVP nods.

He spent his entire career with the Lakers and was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his amazing achievements. Over 20 seasons, Bryant averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Years ago, James followed in Bryant’s footsteps, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Lakers and create a new legacy with one of the greatest franchises in professional sports.

A four-time champion, James brought a title to the Lakers during the 2019-20 season in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble. It was an extremely meaningful championship, as it was the first NBA Finals played since Bryant’s passing.

The Lakers have seen some solid success with James and made the Western Conference Finals last season. James has won NBA titles with three different franchises – the Lakers, Miami Heat and Cavs.

He and the Lakers will look to honor Bryant’s legacy even more in the 2023-24 season. The team – which brought back several key players from last season’s playoff run – is hoping to win another title in the 2023-24 campaign.

For the Lakers to do that, James will have to continue to show why he’s one of the game’s best players even though he’s 38 years of age.