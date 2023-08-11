Austin Reaves says the nightlife isn’t for him: ‘I’ve never been drunk’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves revealed that he’s not a big fan of going out or any nightlife.

Reaves addressed the rumors that he was seen with singer/songwriter Taylor Swift, shutting down that notion while also telling an interesting part about his personal life.

The rumor was that Reaves had gone on a date with Swift at a bar.

“Everybody that knows me knows that I don’t go out,” Reaves said of the Swift rumors. “Everybody was like the funniest part about all this is Austin being at a bar.”

The Lakers guard also shared that he’s never been a drinker in his life.

“I have never been drunk,” Reaves said.

Reaves plays in one of the biggest markets in the United States in Los Angeles, but it’s clear he sticks to his principles when it comes to his time off the court.

The Lakers guard has really made a name for himself after being undrafted, and he signed a new four-year deal with the team this offseason.

The 25-year-old averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc in the 2022-23 season, a massive breakout from his first season in the NBA.

Reaves made some major leaps from the 2021-22 campaign when he averaged 7.3 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Lakers guard also shared that the team is very professional about how it goes about things because of the influence from four-time champion LeBron James.

“Our team is very professional,” Reaves said. “When you got a guy like ‘Bron, I don’t think you can be unprofessional because he’s been professional for that long.”

James, Reaves and the Lakers are hoping that they can take a step in the 2023-24 season after making the Western Conference Finals last season.

Reaves was a huge part of the team’s playoff run, averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 16 games while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from 3-point range.

Some of his best games came in the second round against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 21 points in Game 4 in Los Angeles before turning in a 23-point game in the series-clinching win in Game 6.

If he keeps playing at that level, Reaves is going to be a key part of the Lakers’ success for years to come.