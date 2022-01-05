Malik Monk reveals the secret sauce to his hot offense as of late for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers struggled a bit on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but Malik Monk gave them a lift.

He finished with 24 points, and after the game, he talked about an adjustment he made that has led to his strong play down the stretch.

Malik Monk on finding his shot in the second half: “I stop shooting crazy off the dribble shots and concentrate on more catch and shoot opportunities. Just better shot selection.”#LakeShow #NBATwitter — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) January 5, 2022

For the game, Monk shot 8-of-15 from the field and 6-of-11 from 3-point land.

With Russell Westbrook going through another poor game (he shot only 7-of-19 from the field and had just two assists), Monk did plenty to rescue his mates and secured a 122-114 win.

LeBron James added 31 points, while Dwight Howard saw significant playing time and delivered big time with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The victory was L.A.’s fourth in the last five games, and the team has badly needed each win, as it dealt with a five-game winning streak just a couple of weeks ago.

Monk, who was once seen as a hot young prospect, might be earning himself a nice payday in the not-too-distant future.