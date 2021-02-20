- Lakers list 5 rotation players on injury report for Saturday’s game vs. Miami Heat
Lakers list 5 rotation players on injury report for Saturday’s game vs. Miami Heat
- Updated: February 20, 2021
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played very poorly in a 109-98 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
L.A. was short-handed in the loss, and it may be even more short-handed tomorrow against the Miami Heat.
Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris have also joined the injury report, while Kostas has went from OUT for the last several weeks to PROBABLE. pic.twitter.com/P2y9Cncxhh
— NBA Insider Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 20, 2021
Davis has been out for nearly a week due to a calf strain and a reaggravated Achilles tendonosis issue.
Schroder missed the game versus the Nets, and the Lakers sorely missed him, especially given that they were going up against superstar guard Kyrie Irving.
With a depleted roster, the Lakers struggled offensively like they rarely have since the arrival of Davis. They are a team that rarely fails to reach 100 points in a game.
L.A. also struggled with the 3-point shot, which has been a major issue for it the past couple of weeks.
The Lakers’ schedule won’t be getting easier either. They will be facing the red-hot Utah Jazz next week in Salt Lake City, then they will play the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns shortly afterward.
Getting as many players back as possible would do wonders for the team’s record while Davis is out.