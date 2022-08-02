Pau Gasol and his wife announce they are expecting another child

Another member of the extended Los Angeles Lakers family is on the way.

Former Lakers big man Pau Gasol and his wife recently took to social media to announce that they are expecting their second child together.

The baby on the way will be a boy. He will be the second child of the loving couple.

This is obviously incredibly exciting news, and the Instagram post itself already has thousands of likes. The official Lakers Instagram account even took to the comment section of the post shortly after it went live to send congratulations from the organization.

During his time with the Lakers, Gasol was a powerful force. He earned three All-Star bids during the stint and formed a powerful relationship with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

These days, Gasol is living the relaxed life of a retired NBA professional. The last time he played professional basketball was in his native country of Spain. He announced his retirement from basketball on Oct. 5, 2021.

Though Gasol is no longer an official member of the Lakers organization, it’s clear that he’ll always be a part of the Lakers community and family.

Surely, a lot of Lakers fans will celebrate once his wife gives birth to the baby. According to the Instagram post, the due date is sometime this coming fall.