Lakers list 10 players on injury report ahead of Monday’s matchup vs. Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed 10 different players on their injury report ahead of Monday night’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons.

Anthony Davis (probable, right hip soreness)

Austin Reaves (probable, right ankle sprain)

D’Angelo Russell (probable, right foot contusion)

Jarred Vanderbilt (out, right foot surgery recovery)

Christian Wood (out, left knee surgery recovery)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (out, G League assignment)

Maxwell Lewis (out, G League assignment)

Christian Koloko (out, G League Two-Way are with the South Bay Lakers)

Quincy Olivari (out, G League Two-Way are with the South Bay Lakers)

Armel Traore (out, G League Two-Way are with the South Bay Lakers)

Davis, Reaves and Russell all appear to have a solid chance to play on Monday since they’re listed as probable.

The former No. 2 overall pick in Russell has not missed a game for the Lakers this season, averaging 12.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc.

If Russell is unable to go against Detroit, it’s possible that the Lakers will lean more on guard Gabe Vincent. So far this season, Vincent has appeared in six games (all off the bench) and is averaging 17.7 minutes per game.

The veteran guard has experience as a starter from his time with the Miami Heat, and he’s started 68 games overall in his NBA career.

Davis (31.8 points per game) has gotten off to a great start for Los Angeles, and he’s yet to miss a game this season. That’s a great sign for the Lakers, especially since the big man played in 76 games last season, his career-high as a Laker.

Reaves (17.3 points per game) has also appeared in all six of the Lakers’ games after appearing in all 82 contests in the 2023-24 season.

The Lakers are off to a strong start in the 2024-25 regular season, winning four of their first six games. They currently hold the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles should be able to pick up a win against the Pistons on Monday. Detroit has just two wins on the season and is playing the second game of a back-to-back after beating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Monday’s contest between the Lakers and Pistons is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST from Little Caesars Arena.