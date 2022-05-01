Lakers legend anoints Giannis Antetokounmpo as the best player in the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had some major praise for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo following the Bucks’ Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Johnson claimed that Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA after the game.

The World Champion Milwaukee Bucks beat the Celtics in Game 1, led by the best player in basketball, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 24 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 1, 2022

Antetokounmpo put up a triple-double in the Bucks’ road win, as he finished with 24 points on 9-of-25 shooting from the field, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. The two-time MVP is being asked to do even more with Khris Middleton injured, and he delivered with a monster performance to win Game 1.

Johnson is one of the more respected players in the history of the NBA, so his praise clearly means a lot to the Bucks superstar.

This season, Antetokounmpo put up huge numbers in the regular season again. He finished the 2021-22 regular season averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo showed that he is one of the league’s best players in the 2020-21 season, as he led the Bucks to a title against the Phoenix Suns.

The Bucks are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they have already stolen a game in Boston in the series. If Milwaukee is able to win Game 2, it will be in a good position to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Antetokounmpo will look to carry the team once again with Middleton out when the Bucks and Celtics play Game 2 on Tuesday night. That game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST.