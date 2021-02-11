In the NBA’s first balloting returns for All-Star votes earlier this season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was initially second in total votes, behind Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

The NBA released the second balloting returns on Thursday, and James has now surpassed Durant to become the league’s top vote-getter.

The latest All-Star voting returns are out: pic.twitter.com/ryXDRq6iS2 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 11, 2021

James is having another stellar season, averaging 25.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three.

The Lakers are 20-6 on the season, which is good enough for second place in the Western Conference.

As for Durant, he is averaging 29.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 44.9 percent from three this season.

Brooklyn currently sits in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-12 record.

James and Durant will get a chance to go head to head as the Lakers and Nets will face off on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. PST. The game will be nationally televised by TNT.