Lakers’ inactivity this summer voted as ‘worst move’ of offseason in recent survey by NBA personnel

There have been many significant player transactions during the NBA offseason so far, but it is the lack of such activity by the Los Angeles Lakers that has landed the storied franchise on a recent list of the “worst” moves of the summer.

In an ESPN survey of 18 NBA coaches, scouts and executives, the Lakers’ inactivity earned one vote in answer to the question, “What was the worst move of the NBA offseason?”

Interestingly, two sides of the three-team trade that moved DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings landed the most votes in the survey.

Here is a look at the ESPN voting results:

Chicago’s part in the DeMar DeRozan trade: 3 votes

Sacramento’s part in the DeRozan trade: 3

Paul George signed by the [Philadelphia] 76ers: 3

Denver losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 2

Mikal Bridges traded to the [New York] Knicks: 2

Dejounte Murray traded by the New Orleans Pelicans: 1

Evan Mobley’s extension in Cleveland: 1

Lakers’ inactivity: 1

Isaiah Hartenstein signed by Oklahoma City: 1

Chicago’s part in the Alex Caruso/Josh Giddey deal: 1

During this offseason to date, the Lakers have yet to find a third star-level player to join up with their formidable top two of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Though they reportedly had interest in Klay Thompson before he spurned them to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, and were also linked to Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz during the offseason and previously to DeRozan and Caruso, the Lakers have been unable to upgrade their roster in any significant way.

However, they may still be in pursuit of Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers, though Portland reportedly does not want to take back D’Angelo Russell in any possible trade.

Of course, the Lakers did make a couple of the more noteworthy and high-profile moves of the offseason. They selected Bronny James with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft in late June, before free agency began, and then were able to sign his father LeBron to a new contract following his decision to opt out of his existing deal and become a free agent.

After the pick of the younger James was greeted with some skepticism, especially when he struggled at the start of NBA Summer League play, the Lakers have to be slightly encouraged about the progress he showed as he gained some more experience.

But the younger James likely won’t be the player who pushes the Lakers toward the 2025 NBA championship, which is why, with the lack of any other major move, their offseason has to be considered disappointing so far.