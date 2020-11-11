- Lakers guard Alex Caruso explains unique mindset that helped him make the NBA
Lakers guard Alex Caruso explains unique mindset that helped him make the NBA
- Updated: November 11, 2020
Although he plays for a franchise associated with talent, glitz and glamour, Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso has a different mindset and image.
He explained that mindset and how it helped him become a key role player on a championship team.
Alex Caruso knows the grind 💪 @ACFresh21
(via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/yy3t6Du4jQ
— ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2020
Most good NBA players make it to the big leagues by being a star on their college team and getting drafted.
Caruso, however, took a much different path.
In four seasons at Texas A&M University, he was not a particularly good or noticeable player. In fact, he went undrafted after his senior season in 2015-16.
A year later, the Lakers took a flyer on him by signing him to a two-way contract. In the 2017-18 season, Caruso appeared in 37 NBA games and appeared to be nothing more than a marginal player on the professional level.
However, the following season he was called up late in the NBA campaign due to a rash of injuries. It was then that he proved that he was a unique role player.
As a result, he quickly earned a cult following among Lakers fans and became one of the NBA’s more inspiring stories.