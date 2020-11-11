   Lakers guard Alex Caruso explains unique mindset that helped him make the NBA - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / Lakers guard Alex Caruso explains unique mindset that helped him make the NBA

Lakers guard Alex Caruso explains unique mindset that helped him make the NBA

Alex Caruso Lakers

Although he plays for a franchise associated with talent, glitz and glamour, Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso has a different mindset and image.

He explained that mindset and how it helped him become a key role player on a championship team.

Most good NBA players make it to the big leagues by being a star on their college team and getting drafted.

Caruso, however, took a much different path.

In four seasons at Texas A&M University, he was not a particularly good or noticeable player. In fact, he went undrafted after his senior season in 2015-16.

A year later, the Lakers took a flyer on him by signing him to a two-way contract. In the 2017-18 season, Caruso appeared in 37 NBA games and appeared to be nothing more than a marginal player on the professional level.

However, the following season he was called up late in the NBA campaign due to a rash of injuries. It was then that he proved that he was a unique role player.

As a result, he quickly earned a cult following among Lakers fans and became one of the NBA’s more inspiring stories.