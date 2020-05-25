- Lakers Forward Campaigns for Playoffs to Be 1-16 Seeding as Opposed to East vs. West
- Video: Vanessa Bryant Seen in Complete Joy as She Celebrates Beautiful Family Moment
- Breaking Down Every Possible Playoff Matchup in the Lakers’ Quest to Win a Title This Season
- LeBron James Not Selected in Lakers All-Time Starting 5 List
- Report: Former Lakers Player Denied Prison Release Amidst Pandemic Concerns
- Report: Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Could Be Delayed Due to Pandemic
- Stephen Jackson Says He Would Pick Kobe Bryant Over Tim Duncan to Build Team Around
- Jeanie Buss Offers Heavy Praise for Magic Johnson’s Role in Bringing Back Lakers Culture
- Jeanie Buss Says Kobe Bryant Advocated for Lakers to Sign Dwight Howard Last Summer
- Kendrick Perkins Says It Was a Lot Easier to Win Against Kobe Bryant Than LeBron James
Lakers Forward Campaigns for Playoffs to Be 1-16 Seeding as Opposed to East vs. West
-
- Updated: May 25, 2020
The NBA may deal with the unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic by taking unprecedented measures.
A recent report indicates that once it returns, the NBA may forego the rest of the 2019-20 season and enter a 16-team playoff bracket instead. One person who seems quite excited about the possibility is Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley.
🔥🔥🔥🔥 Lets get it!!!!! Something fun for fans! https://t.co/9L7ZjqgRb0
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) May 25, 2020
For years, fans and experts alike have hypothesized about what a change in the NBA’s playoff format would look like.
While it is unlikely that seeding of teams regardless of conference would extend beyond this season, this year’s circumstances certainly offer a rare opportunity for the NBA to test the waters.
If the NBA does indeed end up going this way, the Lakers would start the playoffs as the No. 2 seed behind the Milwaukee Bucks. That means they would likely start the playoffs off by facing the 30-34 Brooklyn Nets.
Luckily, the Nets will be without superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
If both stars were to play, chances are good Dudley would be far less excited about the prospect of the new postseason format.