Lakers Forward Campaigns for Playoffs to Be 1-16 Seeding as Opposed to East vs. West

The NBA may deal with the unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic by taking unprecedented measures.

A recent report indicates that once it returns, the NBA may forego the rest of the 2019-20 season and enter a 16-team playoff bracket instead. One person who seems quite excited about the possibility is Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley.

For years, fans and experts alike have hypothesized about what a change in the NBA’s playoff format would look like.

While it is unlikely that seeding of teams regardless of conference would extend beyond this season, this year’s circumstances certainly offer a rare opportunity for the NBA to test the waters.

If the NBA does indeed end up going this way, the Lakers would start the playoffs as the No. 2 seed behind the Milwaukee Bucks. That means they would likely start the playoffs off by facing the 30-34 Brooklyn Nets.

Luckily, the Nets will be without superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

If both stars were to play, chances are good Dudley would be far less excited about the prospect of the new postseason format.