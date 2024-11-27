Lakers News

Lakers fans speculating that JJ Redick is already calling out Rob Pelinka and the front office

Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
J.J. Redick Lakers
David Frerker-Imagn Images

After a six-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Lakers have lost some momentum, losing three games in a row to drop to 10-7 this season.

After L.A.’s most recent loss against the Phoenix Suns, head coach J.J. Redick made some comments that caught the attention of numerous fans.

This is Redick’s first season at the helm for the Lakers, and he’s working with the roster he currently has. However, he may be hinting that the team needs some more help in certain areas, and if that’s the case, then Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka may want to pay attention.

The Purple and Gold have shown some very promising flashes this season, but they’re far away from being mentioned among the favorites for the NBA title. They’re currently in sixth place in a Western Conference that features 10 teams with winning records.

Given the strength of the West this season, the Lakers may need to put together a strong regular season to stay out of the play-in tournament. In each of the last two seasons, L.A. has landed in the play-in, something the team would certainly like to avoid this time around if possible.

If Pelinka and company are going to make a trade or two to give Redick some more tools to work with, the action could come at any point over the next couple of months. The trade deadline is set for Feb. 6 this season, giving L.A. a bit more than two months to get something done.

In the meantime, the Lakers will look to stack up some wins and erase their losing streak. Their next chance to get back in the win column will come on Wednesday on the road against the San Antonio Spurs, then the Lakers will return home to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

After that, L.A. will have eight straight games against teams that currently have losing records, so the coming weeks will present Redick’s squad with some very important opportunities to add to its win total and move up in the standings.

By Jason Simpson
Jason is excited about the LeBron James era of Lakers basketball and hopes that the end result will be multiple championships.

