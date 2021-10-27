- Report: Anthony Davis to play tonight vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Updated: October 27, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis will play tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a knee injury in Tuesday night’s win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Davis will play, according to the team. https://t.co/A3Wo6dRWTa
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 27, 2021
Davis, who was a gametime decision, will be in the lineup even though the team is without LeBron James due to his ankle injury.
It’s not a great sign that the Lakers are already banged up, but the fact that Davis was able to play on his injury in a back-to-back is a positive for the team going forward.
After starting the season 0-2, the Lakers have won back-to-back games and are looking for a third straight against the Thunder tonight.
On the season, Davis is averaging 28.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field.
The Lakers and Thunder are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. PST on Wednesday.