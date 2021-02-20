The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets faced off on Thursday night.

Following the game, Nets star Kyrie Irving seemed to indicate that he thinks Thursday’s game was a preview of a likely 2021 NBA Finals matchup.

Kyrie Irving: "We'll see them down the line." Said he and the whole Nets wanted a fully healthy Lakers team to face. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) February 19, 2021

The Nets won the contest, 109-98, but neither team was at full strength. The Nets were without Kevin Durant, while the Lakers were of course missing Anthony Davis.

LeBron James did all he could to help his team get the win, recording 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

However, it proved to not be enough thanks to a strong game from James Harden and a dominant 3-point shooting effort by forward Joe Harris.

Nonetheless, Irving is far from the only person who seems to think that these two teams will eventually meet in the championship series this season.

If the two teams do end up meeting in the Finals, it will mark a dramatic new chapter in the relationship of Irving and James.

After all, the two won a title together with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2016.