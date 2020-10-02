Recently, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving took what was interpreted as a shot at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James while on The ETCs with Kevin Durant.

Irving, however, insists that he wasn’t specifically throwing shade at James.

“Why must it always be brother against brother? Why? If I’m addressing anyone, I’ll say their name.” Kyrie denies taking shots at LeBron after his comments on KD’s podcast pic.twitter.com/2LSnCv6Dby — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2020

While on Durant’s podcast, Irving made the statement that he was the top option in crunch time on every team he had ever played for.

Some thought he was criticizing James’ ability to come through in the clutch.

Of course, James and Irving were teammates for three seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers. They reached the NBA Finals in each of their seasons together, winning the NBA championship in 2016.

But shortly after losing the 2017 championship, Irving requested a trade and was shipped to the Boston Celtics, leading some to speculate that the two weren’t getting along.

Last season, it appeared that the two former teammates had made up and let bygones be bygones.