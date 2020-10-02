   Kyrie Irving directly address reportedly throwing shade at LeBron James - Lakers Daily
Home / Videos / Kyrie Irving directly address reportedly throwing shade at LeBron James

Kyrie Irving directly address reportedly throwing shade at LeBron James

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving

Recently, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving took what was interpreted as a shot at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James while on The ETCs with Kevin Durant.

Irving, however, insists that he wasn’t specifically throwing shade at James.

While on Durant’s podcast, Irving made the statement that he was the top option in crunch time on every team he had ever played for.

Some thought he was criticizing James’ ability to come through in the clutch.

Of course, James and Irving were teammates for three seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers. They reached the NBA Finals in each of their seasons together, winning the NBA championship in 2016.

But shortly after losing the 2017 championship, Irving requested a trade and was shipped to the Boston Celtics, leading some to speculate that the two weren’t getting along.

Last season, it appeared that the two former teammates had made up and let bygones be bygones.