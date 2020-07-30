Kyle Kuzma Hilariously Offers Idea of NBA Hosting 2020-21 Season in Exotic New Location

The NBA is trying to figure out a playing plan for the 2020-21 season.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma suggested a luxurious location for the league to host the NBA bubble next season.

Nba has done amazing job with safety & protocols. Make the bubble Hawaii. Simple🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/7ldQH5PJu6 — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 28, 2020

The NBA is currently finishing the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. Only 22 teams were invited to the restart in the NBA bubble.

Players have been shielded from the general public in an effort to protect them from the novel coronavirus. The ambitious plan has worked out tremendously so far.

As a matter of fact, the league announced on Wednesday that no new players had contracted the deadly virus for a second-straight round of testing.

As for Kuzma, he is thriving in the new environment. During the Lakers’ scrimmage against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, the youngster exploded for 25 points in the 119-112 win. He knocked down five 3-pointers in the entertaining contest.

On Thursday, the Lakers officially resume their quest for a championship against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, while the Clippers hold the No. 2 spot.