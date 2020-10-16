Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma became an NBA champion this season when the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games in the NBA Finals.

It seems that the accomplishment is finally setting in for Kuzma, as he took to Twitter to share where his amazing life journey has taken him.

Yo just accomplished a whole life long goal. Like when I was 7 I wished and wrote down to win a nba championship. Just chilling at the table and started to sweat 😅 — kuz (@kylekuzma) October 16, 2020

Don’t worry about having a back up goal. Put all energy into plan A. If you shoot for the moon and don’t make it at least you’ll be in the stars 🙏🏽🌍 https://t.co/T5IcZx3Inq — kuz (@kylekuzma) October 16, 2020

Went from:

born in flint.

1 naia offer.

Boarding school at 16.

GED.

Gray shirt at Utah.

5 minutes a game as a freshman.

Told I would go Undrafted if I left school.

1st round pick.

NBA Champion. Embrace your journey. Marathon life Crazy 🤯🏆 — kuz (@kylekuzma) October 16, 2020

The 25-year-old has had quite the start to his NBA career and now has a title to show for it.

The No. 27 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Kuzma wasn’t as highly regarded as his former teammate Lonzo Ball, who the Lakers also selected in 2017.

However, Kuzma has shown that he is a great scorer, averaging 16.0 points per game in his three-year career.

Ball was traded along with other Lakers youngsters this past offseason for Anthony Davis. However, the Lakers kept Kuzma as a valued building block on their team.

This season, Kuzma took a step back in his role as he moved to the bench. Still, the forward put up 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

He was a big part of why the Lakers won their 17th title in franchise history. Now, he can celebrate the fact that he has completed one of his major life goals.