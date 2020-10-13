With the Los Angeles Lakers winning the 2020 NBA title, LeBron James has just secured his fourth ring.

His former teammate, Kendrick Perkins, believes this is not the last time James will hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy. Appearing on the “Keyshawn, Jwill & Zubin” podcast, Perkins was asked how many more championships the Lakers can realistically win with James.

“Two, at least,” Perkins answered. “We heard LeBron James last night say he got at least 4 or 5 good years left in him, and I believe him. … I wouldn’t be surprised if the Lakers land another star this offseason. Don’t be surprised if they pull off something and they have another young star come move into L.A. playing for the Lakers.”

During the 2019-20 season, the 17-year veteran showed that he clearly has a lot left in his tank.

In the regular season, he averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game. He was even better in the playoffs with averages of 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest.

The Lakers will definitely look to provide James the help he needs for more championship runs next season and beyond.

Their priority this offseason is to lock up All-Star Anthony Davis, who recently said he is not 100 percent sure he’ll return to the Purple and Gold next season.

The team can also look to acquire another star player via trade.