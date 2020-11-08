Kyle Kuzma destroys President Donald Trump’s press secretary after claims of voter fraud

On Saturday, Joe Biden was projected to become the next president of the United States, leaving those in incumbent Donald Trump’s camp to cry foul.

When White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted some claims of election fraud in Michigan, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, a native of Flint, fired back.

Shut up lol. How about you address the militias groups around the country that surrounded poll areas with AR-15s and weapons. Get a grip on reality 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/o89kDiXPIH — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 7, 2020

Michigan was one of the key battleground states that Trump won in 2016 to clinch the presidency. This time, however, it was one of the states the Biden campaign was able to flip in order to win back the White House for the Democrats.

A smattering of Republicans are claiming that voter fraud was rampant in this year’s election, yet no substantiated proof has been shown.

While Kuzma may be celebrating an upcoming Biden-Kamala Harris presidency, he also has other things on his mind.

With the new NBA season expected to begin in late December, there’s always the possibility the University of Utah product will be traded in order to augment the Lakers’ roster.

There have been rumors that the Purple and Gold will make a trade for perennial All-Star Chris Paul. If it happens, Kuzma may be wearing a different uniform by Christmas.