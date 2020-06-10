Kyle Kuzma Calls for More Requirements to Become Cop, Argues Why It’s Harder to Become Barber

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma believes that one way to stem police brutality is to make the training requirements more rigorous when it comes to becoming an officer.

Kuzma recently spoke with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated and pointed out that the training hours needed to become a barber is nearly twice as many as the hours needed to become a police officer.

Given the potential dangers involved in law enforcement, Kuzma believes that increasing the amount of training for police would be a wise decision.

Demand more requirements for a prestigious level of job like being cop is. https://t.co/ql6KmGu47x — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 9, 2020

The issue of law enforcement’s dealings with African-Americans has long been an issue and has taken center stage since the death of George Floyd late last month.

In the wake of Floyd’s death, protests across the country have brought the issues of police brutality and racial inequality to center stage. In addition, calls to defund major police departments have grown.

Kuzma’s shocking comparison offers room for thought, considering a mistake by a barber doesn’t remotely compare to the potentially fatal errors made by police when dealing with the general public.

While the current conflict will continue to remain prominent in the weeks ahead, Kuzma is also focusing on returning to the court with his Lakers teammates.

NBA action to complete the 2019-20 season will resume in Orlando, Fla. on July 31. Kuzma and his teammates will surely remain focused on making a strong push to win the franchise’s first NBA title in a decade.