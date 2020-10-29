- Kobe Bryant’s family posts heart-tugging pictures following Dodgers World Series win
- Updated: October 29, 2020
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series for the first time in 32 years, and many across the Southland erupted in celebration.
Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia posted photos of their family’s celebration following the victory.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a tragic helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others back in January.
Kobe Bryant led the Purple and Gold to five NBA championships, and his passing eventually became a rallying cry for Lakers and Dodgers players present.
LeBron James, in particular, vowed to honor the Kobe Bryant’s memory by guiding this year’s Lakers team to the world championship.
During a year in which it has seemed that Murphy’s Law has been in effect, the city of Los Angeles now has two major sports titles to celebrate in a span of less than a month.