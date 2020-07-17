- Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel Reveals Who He Thinks Deserves This Season’s MVP, DPOY and COY
Charles Barkley Adamantly States Blazers Will Beat Lakers If They Meet in Playoffs
- Updated: July 17, 2020
Charles Barkley of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” has made lots of questionable or even wild predictions over the years, and his latest one is sure to ruffle the feathers of Los Angeles Lakers fans.
He predicted that the Portland Trail Blazers will upset the Lakers should the two teams meet in the playoffs this year.
Chuck is back with another bold prediction 👀 pic.twitter.com/LpUTdD8CcH
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 17, 2020
“If the Portland Trail Blazers get in the playoffs, they will beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round,” exclaimed Barkley.
At first glance, there seems to be little to back up Barkley’s claim, as the Lakers have defeated the Blazers in two of their three meetings this season.
Portland currently ranks 27th in defensive efficiency, which is usually a sign that a team will not do well in the postseason. Plus, it will be without veteran forward and defensive standout Trevor Ariza, who opted to not participate in the season’s resumption.
However, the Blazers boast Damian Lillard, who is having a career season. The Oakland, Calif. native is averaging 28.9 points and 7.8 assists per game so far this season, both career-highs, and he is one of the game’s most feared clutch performers.
In addition, big man Jusuf Nurkic, who put up 15.6 points and 10.4 rebounds a game last season, is expected back from a leg injury once the 2019-20 season resumes later this month.
The Blazers will, in all likelihood, lose to the Lakers in the playoffs, but it may be an entertaining series nonetheless.