- LeBron James discloses severity of injury suffered in opener vs. Clippers
- Kendrick Perkins cleverly roasts Clippers after they beat Lakers on opening night
- Video: LeBron James beyond hyped as he earns 4th ring at Lakers championship ceremony
- Lakers coach Frank Vogel on how he’ll use LeBron James during first few weeks of season
- Lakers legend explains why he’s so ‘disappointed’ about losing Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley
- Report: Lakers won’t unveil 2019-20 championship banner until fans can return to Staples Center
- Jayson Tatum told himself growing up that ‘I’m going to play for the Lakers’
- Lakers legend says Magic Johnson doesn’t get enough credit for 2020 Lakers title team
- LeBron James admits he hates that family, friends and fans wont be present for Lakers ring ceremony
- Report: Lakers only interviewed Tyronn Lue for head coaching position to appease LeBron James
Kendrick Perkins cleverly roasts Clippers after they beat Lakers on opening night
-
- Updated: December 23, 2020
On opening night of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers 116-109.
Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins clearly wasn’t impressed, as he mocked the Clippers.
Well the Lakers got rings and the Clipper got a regular season win!!! Carry on…
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 23, 2020
Weeks before the Lakers won their 17th title, the Clippers pulled off one of the more epic choke jobs in playoff history by blowing a 3-1 lead in the second round of the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets.
The Clippers made some additions, including big man Serge Ibaka and guard Luke Kennard, although the jury is still out on whether the team has improved as a whole.
The Lakers, on the other hand, are favored by many to win another world championship, and most also feel they had the best offseason of any team.
The team looked out of rhythm on Tuesday night, as it committed 19 turnovers and struggled with its 3-point shooting.
Last season, the Clippers also beat the Lakers on opening night, so perhaps Perkins has a point in that no one should draw too much from tonight’s contest.