On opening night of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers 116-109.

Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins clearly wasn’t impressed, as he mocked the Clippers.

Well the Lakers got rings and the Clipper got a regular season win!!! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 23, 2020

Weeks before the Lakers won their 17th title, the Clippers pulled off one of the more epic choke jobs in playoff history by blowing a 3-1 lead in the second round of the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets.

The Clippers made some additions, including big man Serge Ibaka and guard Luke Kennard, although the jury is still out on whether the team has improved as a whole.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are favored by many to win another world championship, and most also feel they had the best offseason of any team.

The team looked out of rhythm on Tuesday night, as it committed 19 turnovers and struggled with its 3-point shooting.

Last season, the Clippers also beat the Lakers on opening night, so perhaps Perkins has a point in that no one should draw too much from tonight’s contest.