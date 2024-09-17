Videos

Kendrick Perkins believes LeBron will be on ‘minimum’ 2 more All-NBA teams before he retires

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
LeBron James Lakers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins — who was once Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’ teammate — is convinced that James has multiple All-NBA seasons left in the tank with the start of his 22nd season in the league approaching.

“Look, LeBron is gonna make a few All-NBA teams until he retire, and I mean minimum two,” Perkins said. “Look, he’s gonna always pour everything into the game of basketball, and he said that himself. He said, ‘If I get to the point where I feel like I’m cheatin’ the game, I’m gonna walk away.’ So if he’s on the floor, you better believe that we’re gonna get the best LeBron James.”

In the 2023-24 season — his 21st season in the league — James qualified for the All-NBA Third Team after he averaged 25.7 points while shooting 54.0 percent shooting from the field and 41.0 percent from 3-point range along with 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Sacramento Kings big Domantas Sabonis were the four other players selected to the All-NBA Third Team along with James.

Also, James has landed on one of the three All-NBA squads in all but one of his 21 seasons in the NBA, with the one exception coming during his rookie season, the 2003-04 season. His inaugural season also marked the lone campaign since joining the league that he didn’t receive an All-Star nod.

The 39-year-old’s 20 All-NBA selection mark the most from any one player in the history of the league by a significant margin. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan are in a three-way tie for having the second-most selections to their names with 15 apiece.

James’ play from last season along with his impressive track record of All-NBA appearances suggests that he has a great chance at earning 21st All-NBA nod of his pro tenure in the upcoming 2024-25 season.

If James proves Perkins right and is selected to one of the All-NBA Teams next season, he would be making history. James will turn 40 years old in the month of December, and no NBA player aged 40 or older has ever received such an honor.

Lakers fans are surely hoping that Perkins’ prediction comes true and James carves out at least a couple more stellar seasons in the NBA before he decides to retire from the game of basketball.

TAGGED:
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

