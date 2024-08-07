Videos

Kansas City Chiefs players and staff overwhelmingly agree that LeBron James is the GOAT

3 Min Read
LeBron James Lakers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs showed some massive love to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James when asked who is the greatest basketball player of all time.

James received the most votes of any player mentioned, tallying 17 in the video while Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant each fell short of even 10 votes.

 

Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who like James was born in Ohio had a message when he declared that the four-time champion is the greatest basketball player ever.

“Man, you already know, man, it’s all about Bron, man,” Kelce said. “Northeast Ohio, baby. Something in the water.”

There were a few other players that received votes from the players and coaching staff of the Chiefs, including Larry Bird, Anthony Edwards and Carmelo Anthony.

James certainly has one of the best arguments to be consider the greatest basketball player of all time, as he’s now the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and has led three different franchises (the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers) to an NBA title.

Despite turning 39 years old during the 2023-24 season, James showed that he is one of the game’s best players once again, earning an All-NBA selection and an All-Star nod.

A 20-time All-Star, James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 54.0 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from deep in the 2023-24 regular season.

This summer, he is a part of an amazing group of talented NBA players competing for the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. James is currently ranked No. 1 on FIBA’s Olympic MVP ladder.

A four-time champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP and four-time league MVP, James has had continued success throughout his lengthy NBA career, making the NBA Finals in eight straight seasons from the 2010-11 campaign through the 2017-18 season.

While Jordan and Bryant have more championships on their respective resumes than James, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft has accumulated insane statistics, including his current scoring record of 40,474 points.

It’s cool to see athletes, coaches and personnel from another sport – especially a championship team like the Chiefs – acknowledge James’ greatness.

The Lakers star will look to add to his resume when the 2024-25 NBA regular season kicks off later this fall.

