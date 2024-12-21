Jordan and Shaq’s ex-teammate discredits LeBron’s ‘bubble’ ring after he’s called Lakers legend

The Los Angeles Lakers have sky-high expectations compared to the lion’s share of other NBA franchises. The team and its fans have long operated with the notion that any season that doesn’t end in a title is a failure.

Hence, it makes sense why the players who are considered Lakers legends — such as Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal — all helped Los Angeles win championships.

Lakers forward LeBron James has won a title with Los Angeles too, as the team beat the Miami Heat back in the 2020 NBA Finals. But Ron Harper, who formerly played with O’Neal as well as Michael Jordan, denied a claim that James is a Lakers legend and seemingly discredited his “bubble” ring.

No rings but that bubble 🫧 lol — Ron Harper (@HARPER04_5) December 21, 2024

The 2020 NBA Playoffs were held at the Orlando, Fla. bubble at a time when COVID-19 was wreaking havoc on the United States and the world. Because of this, there was no real home-court advantage for the Lakers, who finished the 2019-20 regular season as the No. 1 seed in the West.

Still, for the most part, the Lakers rolled through the playoffs, as Los Angeles won all but five of its 21 playoff games. Without James’ contributions as the straw that stirred the drink for the Lakers on the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles wouldn’t have breezed to its 17th title in franchise history.

James played in every one of the Lakers’ 21 games and averaged 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. He also converted 56.0 percent of his shots from the field and 37.0 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Unsurprisingly, he saved one of his best performances for Los Angeles’ title-clinching Game 6 of the championship series. With basketball immortality up for grabs, James totaled a 28-point triple-double while shooting 13-of-20 from the field. Following the Lakers’ victory, he was given the Finals MVP award.

Regardless of folks’ views on the legitimacy of the Lakers’ bubble title, Los Angeles ultimately still won the Larry O’Brien Trophy, and that cannot be denied.