Jeff Teague compares Austin Reaves to Luka Doncic: ‘The way they play is very similar’

Jeff Teague sees some Luka Doncic in Austin Reaves.

The retired NBA pro explained that Reaves, a fourth-year guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, plays a lot like Doncic, a seventh-year guard for the Dallas Mavericks, and implied that L.A. should think twice about trading the 26-year-old.

“But people love A.R.,” Teague said in response to an idea about L.A. packaging Reaves in a deal for fellow guard De’Aaron Fox. “He like the poor man Luka Doncic. … If you really watch him play, the way that they play is very similar, he just not as big and strong. “And why I say poor man is ’cause he don’t score as easy, but the way he make people shift and move and how he uses his body and creates space — and he a really good passer, too, and he make tough shots — he like the poor man Luka.”

It’s a big compliment to be compared to Doncic in today’s NBA, as the Mavs star has become a perennial MVP contender whose resume is already loaded. Doncic has already earned five All-Star bids, five All-NBA First Team selections, a scoring title and a Rookie of the Year award. He also helped Dallas reach the 2024 NBA Finals.

Of course, Teague isn’t saying that Reaves is one of the best players in the NBA like Doncic is, but he is certainly showing some love to the Lakers guard. Reaves has become a crucial piece for L.A. in recent years after joining the team as an undrafted free agent.

Statistically, there are some similarities between Doncic and Reaves in the sense that they both do a little bit of everything.

This season, Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. His usage percentage (32.9) is significantly higher than that of Reaves (22.5), who is averaging 17.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. In theory, if Reaves had a usage percentage in the 30s, some of his per-game numbers could be within striking distance of Doncic’s.

But right now, Doncic appears to be in a class above Reaves, even though both players are enjoying impressive NBA careers. Given how young they both are, they should be productive NBA players for years to come. They’re currently focused on helping their respective teams make some noise in a loaded Western Conference this season.

The Mavs and Lakers could both be factors in the West as the season continues, with both teams well above .500.