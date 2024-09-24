Lakers News

Jayson Tatum compares his resume to a 27-year-old LeBron’s, his skills coach says

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Jayson Tatum Celtics
Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Hanlen — a basketball skills coach — implied that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum isn’t seeking revenge after he didn’t play all that much for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hanlen instead suggested that Tatum, who will turn 27 in March, believes his resume is comparable to the resumes that players like Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry and LeBron James had when they were around his age.

“I think a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, he’s out for revenge,'” Hanlen told ESPN. “I don’t think Jayson looks at it like that. He’s like, ‘Compare my résumé at 27 to Michael Jordan, who never won one at 27. Compare it to LeBron, who had won one. Compare it to Steph, who had one.”

As Tatum approaches his 27th birthday, he arguably already has a Hall of Fame resume. The former Duke University star has five All-Star selections, four All-NBA nods, an All-Star Game MVP award and an NBA title since he joined the league ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

It is certainly impressive that Tatum is already an NBA champion, but he arguably wasn’t the best player on the Celtics during their title run. While he led the Celtics in points, assists and rebounds per game during the 2024 NBA Playoffs, he didn’t score the rock in an efficient manner. Tatum shot 42.7 percent from the floor and 28.3 percent from 3-point range.

There’s a strong case to be made that Jaylen Brown was the Celtics’ most impactful player when accounting for both sides of the ball. After all, Brown won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP awards.

Also, Jordan, Curry and James were all MVP winners in their 20s, while Tatum has yet to come all that close to winning the award. Tatum has never placed in the top three in the league’s MVP voting. He finished sixth in the race last season.

The forward has a resume that few players in the league today can match or top, especially players around his age. However, it’s debatable whether Tatum has ever been in the conversation for being the best player in the league. Hence, it’s hard to tell if he belongs in the same breath as Curry, Jordan and James when thinking of each of those players at roughly 27.

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
JJ Redick
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials
JJ Redick
Sources: Lakers were impressed by JJ Redick’s vision for Anthony Davis
Editorials

Lakers News

Bronny James Lakers
Kwame Brown compares Bronny James to journeyman guard: ‘If he doesn’t learn how to play point, he’s gonna fizzle out’
Lakers News
Christian Koloko
How Christian Koloko complicates things for a Lakers roster that is already full
Lakers News
DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James
DeMar DeRozan on Lakers’ lack of interest in him despite support from LeBron and AD: ‘They made their choice’
Lakers News
Montrezl Harrell Lakers
Report: Former Lakers big man signing deal in Australia
Lakers News
Lost your password?