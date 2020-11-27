   JaVale McGee sends emotional goodbye to Lakers as he signs out of Los Angeles - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / JaVale McGee sends emotional goodbye to Lakers as he signs out of Los Angeles

JaVale McGee sends emotional goodbye to Lakers as he signs out of Los Angeles

JaVale McGee Lakers Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers traded center JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers in order to bring in center Marc Gasol this season.

McGee, 32, played a crucial role in the Lakers’ NBA title run this past season.

The big man posted a farewell to the Lakers on Instagram thanking the franchise for allowing him the opportunity to be the starting center on a championship team.

McGee was solid for the Lakers during the 2019-20 campaign. He started all 68 regular season games he appeared in and averaged 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Now, McGee will start a new chapter as the Lakers retool their roster.

Los Angeles will look to make yet another title run during the 2020-21 season, while McGee will try to help a young Cavs team contend.

The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin on Dec. 22.