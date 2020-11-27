- JaVale McGee sends emotional goodbye to Lakers as he signs out of Los Angeles
- Updated: November 27, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers traded center JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers in order to bring in center Marc Gasol this season.
McGee, 32, played a crucial role in the Lakers’ NBA title run this past season.
The big man posted a farewell to the Lakers on Instagram thanking the franchise for allowing him the opportunity to be the starting center on a championship team.
McGee was solid for the Lakers during the 2019-20 campaign. He started all 68 regular season games he appeared in and averaged 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
Now, McGee will start a new chapter as the Lakers retool their roster.
Los Angeles will look to make yet another title run during the 2020-21 season, while McGee will try to help a young Cavs team contend.
The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin on Dec. 22.