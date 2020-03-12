- JaVale McGee Has Hilarious Comment After Shutdown of NBA Due to Coronavirus
- Updated: March 12, 2020
People have responded to the spreading coronavirus in a number of different ways.
Some have decided to hoard essentials and non-perishable food. Others have opted to self-quarantine as a precaution to keep themselves and others safe.
Los Angeles Lakers big man JaVale McGee has responded with humor. On Thursday, he took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the recent developments.
2020 huh? SMH
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) March 12, 2020
McGee is just the latest NBA star to comment on the craziness that the new year has brought.
In fact, his teammate LeBron James expressed his wish that 2020 itself should be cancelled.
Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020
With the 2019-20 NBA season currently in limbo, it will be fascinating to see what the league decides to do in the coming weeks.
Currently, two players are known to have caught the novel coronavirus. As testing continues, it remains unclear how likely it is that more players will be diagnosed.
Until then, it seems McGee is not all that concerned.
With the seriousness of the situation seemingly growing by the hour, his humor and lighthearted attitude are certainly appreciated.