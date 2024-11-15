Ja Morant pointed gun gesture at Anthony Davis during Lakers-Grizzlies game

The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 7-4 on the season after they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by five points on Wednesday night. During the contest, Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant — who didn’t play in the game — seemed to have made a gun symbol and pointed at Anthony Davis while on the bench.

A screenshot of Morant pointing at Davis has since made the rounds on X.

Ja pointing a gun towards AD on the bench can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/W8OKxhnbnz — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) November 14, 2024

It was an interesting decision that Morant made from the bench when factoring in his history regarding guns.

Back in 2023, Morant was suspended for 25 games by the NBA after he filmed himself waving a gun on Instagram Live. He also served an eight-game suspension earlier that year after he reportedly showed off a gun in a nightclub.

But Morant’s absence from Wednesday night’s contest had nothing to do with firearms. The youngster injured his hip in the first matchup of the season between the Grizzlies and Lakers on Nov. 6, and he’s now sat out each of Memphis’ last three games.

Davis didn’t let Morant’s antics get in the way of him having a productive game, as he totaled a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds while also registering three blocked shots.

It’s of note that Davis actually finished with his lowest point total of the campaign thus far on Wednesday, though he still ended up with the second-most points of any player on the team. LeBron James led the way for Los Angeles with 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from deep.

The Lakers and Grizzlies aren’t slated to face off again in the regular season for quite a while. The two teams, which played against one another in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, won’t do battle once again until March 29. That contest will also be a home game for the Grizzlies at FedExForum.

For entertainment purposes, folks should be hoping that Morant will be healthy and ready to go by the time the last contest of the season between the Lakers and Grizzlies occurs.