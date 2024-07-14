Videos

J.J. Redick makes keen Lu Dort comparison as he breaks down Bronny James’ defensive ability

Jason Simpson
Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James has stumbled out of the gate in Summer League play, but that hasn’t stopped new Lakers head coach J.J. Redick from finding some positive takeaways.

Speaking this week on the youngster, Redick had plenty of good things to say, particularly in regards to James’ defense. He expressed a belief that eventually, James will become a major disruptor on that end of the floor by applying ball pressure, akin to the impact of Oklahoma City Thunder wing Luguentz Dort.

Dort has been a nice defensive piece for the Thunder since they signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Thanks in part to his impact on that end, 283 of his 292 regular-season appearances in the NBA have been starts.

In addition, he has taken strides to increase his value on offense, perhaps officially establishing himself as a 3-and-D player this past season by shooting the best mark of his career from deep (39.4 percent). He averaged 10.9 points per game.

While his average of 10.9 points per contest actually marked his lowest since his rookie season, one could argue that the 2023-24 campaign was the best offensive season of his career. He did average 14.8 points per game across the three seasons prior — including 17.2 in the 2021-22 season — but he was significantly less efficient in the process.

The 19-year-old James may be able to look at Dort as a point of reference during his development — both in terms of Dort’s defense and his growth into a serviceable offensive player.

At the University of Southern California, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He showed strong defensive potential but also struggled in the efficiency department on offense. Some of those same themes have followed him during Summer League play.

The son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer did open some eyes with some impressive predraft work, and the Lakers eventually scooped him up with the No. 55 overall pick. He’s set to make history by playing on the same team as his father this coming season, but in the long run, he certainly has bigger goals and would like to become a good NBA player.

