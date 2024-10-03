J.J. Redick fires back at reporter for creating ‘narrative’ around Rui Hachimura’s development

Los Angeles Lakers head coach J.J. Redick had a lively response to a question about the development of forward Rui Hachimura.

After being asked by a reporter if Hachimura can take “that next step” for the Lakers, Redick wanted the reporter to define what that would look like. The two then went back and forth, with each wanting the other to define what the next step would be for Hachimura.

JJ Redick answered the Rui question beautifully. Reporter: Do you think Rui could take that next step for you guys? JJ: what is the next step? Reporter: you tell me? JJ: you tell me, you're creating the narrative… IDC about next step, I care about how he impacts winning. pic.twitter.com/sgr6WX5mXQ — Devin. (@DevDock) October 3, 2024

“You tell me,” Redick said. “You’re creatin’ the narrative. You tell me. What is the next step? I don’t care about what the next step for Rui is. I care about how he impacts winning on our team, and for me, that’s my next step, yeah. And I think he can do that.”

Redick was then asked by the reporter about what he saw from Hachimura during the Olympics.

“Well, that’s a different role than he’s gonna have on our team,” Redick said. “I mean, that’s just the reality. We have to look for opportunities for him to use his skills, particularly as an iso and post-up player. “We have to be cognizant of what his shot profile looks like in terms of midrange shots and the volume and percentage of shots he’s taking from the midrange, but I think what we’ve talked about with him and what we will continue to emphasize with him will have a high-level impact on winning.”

Hachimura will be a key piece for the Lakers this season, and he will indeed need to impact winning if the team wants to make some noise in the Western Conference.

Last season, Hachimura averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from beyond the arc. It was his first full season with the Purple and Gold, and it came under former Lakers head coach Darvin Ham.

As always, Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are going to need some help this season, and Hachimura projects as a crucial member of the supporting cast.

Motivation may be running high for the 26-year-old. He wasn’t at the top of his game in the playoffs last season, a surprising sight for some after he played very well during L.A.’s run to the 2023 Western Conference Finals. If the Lakers reach the playoffs this coming season, he’ll have a chance to redeem himself.

Redick’s exchange with the reporter may give fans an early look at how he will deal with the media this season, something that could take some getting used to. Redick may be a first-year head coach in the NBA, but he gained experience dealing with the media during his playing career, and he was part of the media industry until he took the Lakers job.

His style may appeal to some, and to others, it may not. But he’s making it clear that everything is going to be centered around winning during his time with the Lakers, which is certainly an approach that fans can get behind.