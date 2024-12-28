J.J. Redick expresses full confidence that Lakers can compete as currently constructed

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have had relatively clean bills of health so far this season, as they’ve sat out just three games combined. But several of the Lakers’ rotational players haven’t been so lucky.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood were both contributors for Los Angeles a season ago, yet injuries have kept them on the bench since the start of the 2024-25 campaign. Furthermore, big man Jaxson Hayes hasn’t suited up for the Lakers in more than a month thanks to an ankle injury.

Redick was asked on Friday about the importance of getting his players healthy prior to the trade deadline to assess what needs the Lakers have, and he responded by expressing confidence in the roster that Los Angeles has assembled at this juncture.

“Rob [Pelinka] and I talk all the time, but my focus is on coaching this group and trying to maximize this group,” Redick said after Lakers practice on Friday. “Frankly, I have belief that when this group is healthy, we can compete. If there’s a move to be made, there’s a move to be made. But I’m focused on this group.”

This season has been full of ups and downs for the Lakers. The team got off to a roaring start to its 82-game slate, as Los Angeles held a 10-4 record after it won six consecutive games in November.

But since the end of the Lakers’ winning streak, they have a record of just 7-9, even despite the fact that they have picked up victories in four of their last five games.

Wood and Vanderbilt are both experienced and talented NBA players, but Redick wouldn’t be wise to pin his hopes on the two elevating the Lakers to one of the better teams in the West.

After all, Vanderbilt has been injury-prone for a little while now. He logged only 29 appearances with the Lakers last season.

Wood, on the other hand, looked like a shell of his former self in 50 games played with Los Angeles a season ago. He didn’t average double digits in scoring for the first time in a long time and struggled to score the ball efficiently to boot. Just 46.6 percent of his shots from the field and 30.7 percent of his 3s found nylon.

Whether or not his confidence is unfounded is up for debate, but Redick appears to have great faith in the current iteration of the Lakers. Perhaps that faith will pay dividends down the road when the games start to get more meaningful for Los Angeles.